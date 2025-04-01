DJ Whoo Kid Says Drake Letting Kendrick Beef Cook In 'Nokia' Video Is Good For Rap

Play video content TMZ.com

Fans suspect parts of Drake's "Nokia" video are ribbing at Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl performance a lil bit -- and DJ Whoo Kid loves every bit of the spectacle!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with the SiriusXM vet at LAX on Tuesday and he agrees Drake earned his crown as the "Petty Troll King" this week with the first visual from his recent project "$exy $ongs 4 U."

Towards the end of "Nokia," Drake takes center stage on a white platform surrounded by dancers, reminiscent of the imagery on K. Dot's record-breaking halftime show -- Whoo Kid calls it a Bobby Fischer-sized chess move!

Whoo Kid says DJs are spinning the record and the baby gurlsss are loving it so everything is all to the good, including the continuation of the rap beef.

Drake mocking Kendrick's Super Bowl performance in the #Nokia video



This next album is going to be fire 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zYFyJbbZzK — Keeping Culture Alive (@Q4quise) March 31, 2025 @Q4quise

Whoo Kid feels as long as these two can keep writing raps in their huge mansions without killing each other -- everyone eats from the sensational coverage. After all, Kendrick did troll him at the SB! 🤷🏾‍♂️

He's seen this movie plenty of times deejaying for 50 Cent at the height of all his infamous b-b-beefs!!!

"Nokia" did indeed get Drake back on the Billboard Charts, but they clearly belong to Kendrick and SZA right about now ... their "Luther" jam is now on its 6th week at No. 1.