DJ Akademiks Says Kendrick Lamar Back to Dissing Drake on Playboi Carti Album

Playboi Carti's long-delayed "I Am Music" album is set to drop on Friday and DJ Akademiks is hinting that Kendrick Lamar used his feature to go after Drake!!!

Ak was locked into his chat last night after Carti called him and played him his "I Am Music" album in its entirety!!!

He couldn't contain his excitement, and he let out a few spoilers ... Lil Uzi Vert, Justin Bieber, XXXTentacion and a double dose of Kendrick Lamar are all featured on Carti's album!!!

Ak joked that Kendrick was the only sore spot on an otherwise flawless album on social media, but had a completely different tone with his chatroom ... he told them to buckle up because K. Dot didn't bite his tongue with the OVOhoe vibes.

Remember, the last time Kendrick hopped on an Atlanta record, Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That" shot to the top of the charts, got nominated for a Grammy ... and kicked off the still-going beef with Drake.

Fans have been waiting on Carti's album literally for years ... remember the Atlanta rap star was holed up in a cave recording in Nov. 2023, but nothing ever came out?