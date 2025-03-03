Conan O'Brien's Kendrick Lamar & Drake 'Pedo' Joke Almost Cut From Oscars

Conan O'Brien's well-landed joke halfway through Sunday night's Oscars -- about Kendrick Lamar calling Drake a pedophile -- was nearly left in comedy purgatory, sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ Hip Hop.

Last night, Conan used a commercial break return to poke fun at the halftime cue for Kendrick to shade Drake, in a nod to rap's biggest moment last year, and last month's Super Bowl show (see below) ... but we're hearing both the Academy and ABC had strong reservations about getting the joke in, and pushed back in fear of how the crowd would react.

One particular producer made the case and fought the powers, because they firmly believed in the joke. Whether good or bad, the gag was bound to have a big, audible reception!!!

Conan is ultimately in charge of what comes out of his mouth and could've chosen to keep it out ... and he obviously wanted it in the show.

We now know the joke was actually constructed by his longtime writer, Skyler Higby, who told us Monday that Team Coco picking sides in the Kendrick-Drake beef is just as laughable as the joke itself.

wow. We did it. We have created the dumbest post of all time. https://t.co/rhuFcrh8xr — Skyler Higley (@skyler_higley) March 3, 2025 @skyler_higley

And, Skyler's currently calling out DJ Akademiks for spreading misinformation in Drake's favor!!!

We also got comic vet Kym Whitley on the subject, and she highly approves of Conan's commentary ... comics aren't scared anymore, lawsuits be damned, Drake!!!