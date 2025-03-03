Conan O'Brien Joke Writer Defends Kendrick Lamar & Drake 'Pedo' Joke

Conan O'Brien's joke writer wants everyone who missed the comedic timing of his Oscars bit about Kendrick Lamar and Drake's beef to just say that -- there was no malice on the host's part!!!

Skyler Higley, who penned the part about needing to "call Drake a pedophile" after the commercial break, tells TMZ Hip Hop ... "The idea that it’s being taken as a real call-out or taking sides in any way in the beef is absurd."

Clip Courtesy A.M.P.A.S.© 2025

Social media immediately started buzzing with accusations Conan joined the Drake hate train in favor of Kendrick Lamar ... but Higley's been writing jokes for Conan since his late-night TV show days and says he knows a master at work when he sees one.

Apple Music/NFL

Skyler says the reason Conan succeeded at the Oscars was due to his care for the art of comedy, but knows the current culture tends to overshadow the craft with shock value.

He says the joke was simply a reference to Kendrick's Super Bowl performance and a cultural moment of the past year.

DJ Akademiks didn't take it that way and he's currently trying to paint Conan as Drake enemy number 1 to his audience.