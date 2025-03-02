Conan O'Brien Cracks Jokes About Karla Sofía Gascón's Racist Posts

But Not As Much As Karla's Publicist!!!

Conan O'Brien's clearly not afraid of ruffling some feathers at the Academy Awards ... 'cause he took a shot at Karla Sofía Gascón during his monologue -- reminding everyone about her controversial tweets.

The famous talk show host took the stage Sunday night and delivered a speech full of jokes about some of Hollywood's biggest players ... including a shot at Timothée Chalamet's bright yellow suit and a spoof of "The Substance" where he climbed out of Demi Moore's skin.

"Anora uses the F-word 479 times. That's 3 more than the record set by Karla Sofía Gascón's publicist."



—Conan O'Brien during his Oscars monologue pic.twitter.com/6oGywtcFKR — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 3, 2025 @SpencerAlthouse

In the middle of all that, Conan joked that "Anora" features the f-word and variations of it 479 times ... which is just three more than the number Gascón's publicist used after she found out about Karla's tweets.

Remember ... old posts Karla put up dragging Islam -- including calling it a "hotbed of infection for humanity" resurfaced in January, and it certainly hasn't helped the image of the already controversial "Emilia Perez." She later apologized for the posts in a statement.

Despite the controversy surrounding her, Karla's in attendance tonight ... and, she took Conan's joke in stride, laughing it off with the rest of the audience. She even received a nice round of applause when Conan said her name.

Karla's up for Best Actress at tonight's ceremony ... alongside Fernanda Torres, Mikey Madison, Demi Moore and Cynthia Erivo.