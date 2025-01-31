'Emilia Pérez' Star Karla Sofía Gascón Deactivates X After Offensive Posts Resurface

"Emilia Pérez" star Karla Sofía Gascón’s award-season glory has quickly fizzled after hugely offensive past X posts have come to light -- and with the backlash intensifying, she’s now deleted her account.

Gascón’s X account @karsiagascon was deactivated Friday after people dug up a bunch of posts from 2016 when the embattled first trans Oscar nominee ranted about Muslims, George Floyd, and, ironically, diversity at the Oscars -- despite being part of a minority community herself.

In a deeper breakdown of her comments ... she came for a Muslim family dining at a restaurant, mocking the way women dress in Islamic culture and even suggesting the religion should be banned.

As for George Floyd, she labeled him "a drug addict and a hustler," adding that "very few people ever cared" ... despite his death sparking nationwide protests and fueling the Black Lives Matter movement.

Hollywood’s diversity efforts also didn’t sit well with her, writing, "I didn’t know if I was watching an Afro-Korean festival, a Black Lives Matter demonstration, or the 8M. Apart from that, an ugly, ugly gala."

Gascón has since apologized via a Netflix statement obtained by TMZ, saying ... "I want to acknowledge the conversation around my past social media posts that have caused hurt. As someone in a marginalized community, I know this suffering all too well and I am deeply sorry to those I have caused pain. All my life I have fought for a better world. I believe light will always triumph over darkness." She also released a lengthy statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

It remains to be seen if there will be serious consequences to the controversy or if the Academy ends up pulling her historic nomination.