Sebastian Stan Nabs Oscar Nom for 'The Apprentice,' Despite Trump Criticism

Sebastian Stan's controversial portrayal of a young Donald Trump has scored the highest honor in Hollywood ... he's now an Oscar nominee.

The actor was just nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his work in "The Apprentice" ... surprising many tuning in for the 2025 Oscar nominations, given the film's icy reception from POTUS himself.

Trump previously slammed the biopic on Truth Social in October for being "fake" and "classless" after an Ivana Trump rape scene sparked controversy.

He railed at the time ... "It’s a cheap, defamatory, and politically disgusting hatchet job, put out right before the 2024 Presidential Election, to try and hurt the Greatest Political Movement in the History of our Country, ‘MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!'”

Chatter around the film died down for a bit when the flick brought in over $17 million at the box office ... a million more than its original budget.

Sebastian then notably took home a Golden Globe for his work in the thriller "A Different Man" ... but not for "The Apprentice" -- he had been nominated for both movies.

So, it's safe to say this nomination is a surprise for everyone involved!!!

Still, Sebastian isn't necessarily the front-runner in this category heading into the Oscars ... he's up against Adrien Brody for "The Brutalist," Timothée Chalamet for "A Complete Unknown," Colman Domingo for "Sing Sing," and Ralph Fiennes for "Conclave."