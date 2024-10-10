'The Apprentice' Taunts Trump at Pennsylvania Rally, Campaign Claps Back

Donald Trump is getting trolled by the film he fought tooth and nail to prevent from being released ... and marketers for the flick are rubbing it in his face at one of his rallies.

Trump held an event Wednesday in Reading, Pennsylvania ... and midway through, the people behind "The Apprentice" pulled a publicity stunt that likely pissed him off.

A plane flew over the crowd ... with a banner reading, "TRUMP, GO SEE THE APPRENTICE FRIDAY."

You'll recall, Trump and his lawyers fired off a cease and desist letter to "The Apprentice" filmmakers in an attempt to block the movie from being released.

Sebastian Stan plays a young Trump on the rise ... and at one point, is seen sexually assaulting his ex-wife, Ivana. Despite Trump and his lawyers denying the sexual assault claim numerous times -- filmmakers based the scene on Ivana's 1989 divorce deposition.

Trump's campaign spox, Steven Cheung, isn't mincing words ... telling TMZ, "This ‘film’ is pure malicious defamation, should never see the light of day, and doesn’t even deserve a place in the straight-to-DVD section of a bargain bin at a soon-to-be-closed discount movie store, it belongs in a dumpster fire."

Earlier this week, the film's NYC premiere drew big stars like Anne Hathaway and Laverne Cox ... and it's been getting shoutouts on social media from stars like Robert Downey Jr. and Ava DuVernay.