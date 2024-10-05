Donald Trump Returns to The Site Where He Was Almost Assassinated

Donald Trump is returning to the place in Pennsylvania where he nearly lost his life, to pick up where he left off in his campaign rally before he was shot in the ear.

The Republican presidential candidate is rolling into Butler, PA, to hold a Saturday rally for his supporters after the July 13 assassination attempt at the Butler Farm Show grounds -- exactly where the horrific incident took place almost 3 months ago.

You may recall ... Thomas Crooks climbed to the roof of a building and fired a bullet that grazed Trump's right ear just inches from his skull as he stood on stage giving a speech. A Secret Service agent fatally gunned down Crooks, but not before the assailant shot to death one attendee and wounded two others.

On Wednesday, Trump told NewsNation that he was going back to Butler to fulfill an obligation that he would finish his rally.

Last weekend, Trump explained to a crowd at an Eerie, Pennsylvania, rally that the Butler locale was fast becoming a "big tourist site," promising to begin his speech Saturday by stating, "As I was saying."

Like anything with Trump, we'll just have to see if that pledge comes true. But one thing's for sure ... he'll be mercilessly bashing his Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris.

CNN reported the Secret Service will beef up security around the event to prevent a repeat of their July 13 failures.