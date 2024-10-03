Melania Trump Defends Abortion Rights, Clashing With Donald's Shifting Stance

Melania Trump's husband may have once voiced support for a national abortion ban, but the former First Lady is making it clear she's 100% pro-choice.

In an excerpt from Melania's upcoming eponymous memoir, Donald Trump's wife passionately backs a woman's right to choose regarding abortion ... questioning whether the government should be allowed to dictate what a woman does with her own body.

She writes ... "Restricting a woman’s right to choose whether to terminate an unwanted pregnancy is the same as denying her control over her own body. I have carried this belief with me throughout my entire adult life."

Melania goes on to suggest the pro-choice movement's slogan, "My Body, My Choice," is one that should align with both sides of the debate.

She adds ... "[It's] a woman’s right to make an independent decision involving her own body, including the right to choose life. Personal freedom."

This is the first clear political opinion Melania has made since her husband stepped into the political arena. She rarely takes strong stances in public ... but this declaration proves she's unapologetically pro-choice -- which is surprising given her husband's role in overturning Roe v. Wade.

Trump's stance on abortion access has notably wavered several times over the years. Back in the late '90s, the former prez declared he was "strongly pro-choice" on "Meet the Press" ... only to change his position over a decade later.

When Trump first ran for president in 2016, he announced plans to defund Planned Parenthood and suggested women who get abortions should get "some form of punishment."

That same year, DJT vowed to overturn Roe v. Wade ... and in 2022, the Supreme Court struck down the landmark ruling with the support of 3 justices appointed during his presidency.

Yet, this week Donald declared he would veto a federal abortion ban, and has said states should be responsible for shaping their individual laws -- as is currently the case after the 2022 ruling.