Ivanka Trump Steps Up in Hurricane Relief Effort With Charitable Groups

Ivanka Trump is helping lead an effort with relief organizations in North Carolina in the wake of the devastating destruction left behind by Hurricane Helene last week.

TMZ has obtained photos of Ivanka in full-on philanthropic mode in Western North Carolina Wednesday, where she joined emergency-relief organizations CityServe, Love & Life and Mercy Chefs. Ivanka and CityServe have worked together many times before.

Ivanka was joined by her 10-year-old son, Joseph, and they served up hot meals and fresh produce from Planet Harvest, and dropped off emergency supplies to families in need.

The humanitarian foundation Love & Life coordinated air rescues and helped hook up first responders and families with Starlink systems donated by SpaceX.

Homes have been destroyed, and roads have been washed away -- and large parts of the region are still without power or fresh water. At least 90 people have been reported dead in North Carolina.

Ivanka's dad, Donald Trump, has launched a GoFundMe to support hurricane victims.