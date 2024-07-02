Ivanka Trump Breaks Silence On Donald Trump Guilty Verdict

Play video content Lex Fridman Podcast

Ivanka Trump is addressing her father's felony conviction for the first time ... saying it's agonizing to see what's happening to her pops.

Donald Trump's daughter was clearly impacted by his New York trial, in which he was found guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records in the hush money case -- telling the "Lex Fridman Podcast," "It's painful to experience, but ultimately, I wish it didn't have to be this way."

Play video content 5/31/24 Fox News

Lex Fridman asked her about all the legal turmoil going on with Donald and how it's impacting her.

Play video content 6/27/24 CNN

As you know ... DT was convicted at the end of May and Biden was quick to bring it up during last week's debate.

Trump's sentencing has been delayed until September as his legal team seeks to overturn the conviction in the wake of the SCOTUS ruling giving presidents immunity for official acts.