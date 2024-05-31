Ivanka Trump Shows Love and Support After Dad Donald Trump's Conviction

Ivanka Trump waited until the bitter end to weigh in on her dad's Manhattan hush money trial ... and she threw her full love and support behind The Donald.

After ex-Prez Donald Trump was convicted on a slew of felony charges Thursday that could land him behind bars, the former first daughter posted a throwback photo to Instagram that showed her as a child sitting in the lap of the 45th U.S. President.

The image was accompanied by a short message, "I love you dad," alongside a heart emoji. Her words marked the first time Ivanka has spoken publicly about his criminal trial.

As you know, Manhattan prosecutors charged DT with 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up a $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet about their alleged sex romp to influence the 2016 Presidential election.

A 12-person jury convicted Donald on each and every felony count after two days of deliberations. He'll be sentenced July 11 and faces a 4-year prison term ... as he becomes the first-ever president to be convicted of a crime.

What's more, this could throw a monkey wrench into Trump's expected nomination as the 2024 Republican presidential candidate, which is supposed to go down at the GOP convention just a few days after his sentencing.