Dana White Donates $100K To Donald Trump's Hurricane Helene Fundraiser

Dana White dug deep into his wallet, but it wasn't to pay a UFC fighter bonus, or buy something extravagant ... the UFC honcho donated $100K to help people whose lives were turned upside down by Hurricane Helene.

White made the donation online Monday afternoon, using the GoFundMe that says it was launched by his good friend Donald Trump.

"President Donald J. Trump has launched this GoFundMe campaign as an official response for MAGA supporters to offer their financial assistance to their fellow Americans impacted by Hurricane Helene," DT's team wrote, adding, "All donations will be directed to help those most affected by Hurricane Helene. Any level of generosity will go a long way for your fellow Americans who are suffering."

Dana heeded Trump's call and busted out the checkbook. And, he's not the only prominent person to donate.

Kid Rock gave $20K, while hedge fund giant Bill Ackman donated $100K. Former U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler gave a whopping $500K.

With so many across the Southeastern U.S. facing challenges after the storm, President Trump is on the ground in communities to see the aftermath firsthand.

All donations will be directed to help those most affected by Hurricane Helene. Any level of generosity will go a long way for Americans who are suffering.

Of course, Hurricane Helene ravaged the southeastern United States ... wreaking havoc from Florida to the Carolinas and Georgia, not just destroying property, but tragically claiming the lives of over 130 people, per the AP.

Millions of people in the affected states are struggling to get by ... badly needing water, food, fuel, and other necessities.