Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez Hit Up UFC 306 At Las Vegas Sphere

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez Go Figure, We Got Great Seats for UFC 306!!!

jeff bezos getty 2
Getty

The UFC did not disappoint with the first-ever sporting event at The Sphere in Vegas ... and Jeff Bezos' fiancée, Lauren Sánchez, was right there chronicling the whole amazing night.

UFC 306 -- Inside The Sphere
Launch Gallery
INSIDE THE SPHERE Launch Gallery
Getty

Lots of celebs hit up UFC 306, including Chris Brown, Taylor Lewan, Andrew Schulz, Bob Iger and Shannon Sharpe.

091524_lauren_sanchez_kal
BEST SEATS IN THE HOUSE

Of course, Jeff and Lauren sat cage-side -- seats were SUPER expensive, but they scraped up enough dough -- as she pulled out her cell phone and sprayed the venue with video for her followers.

091524_dana_white_kal 9/13/24
BIGGEST NIGHT IN COMBAT HISTORY
TMZ.com

It's an amazing feat to pull off ... UFC honcho Dana White hatched the plan when he hit up the U2 concert for the big opening, but there were huge obstacles ... not the least of which was keeping the fighters from getting distracted by all the lights. He explained his plan Friday on "TMZ Live."

The event -- "Noche UFC" was what Dana called his "Love letter to Mexico." It was supposed to cost the UFC $8 mil to produce, but it ended up costing $20M. The typical cost when the event is held at the MGM Grand is just north of $2 mil.

Merab Dvalishvili getty 1
Getty

Big, surprising main card finish -- Merab Dvalishvili beat Sean O'Malley by decision on the main card. It was Sean's first loss.

matthew_perry_doc_kal
EXPOSING THE DARK TRUTH
TMZ Studios

Valentina Shevchenko retained her belt by defeating Alexa Grasso.

