Jeff Bezos' New $80 Million Private Jet Spotted at Airport in Los Angeles

Jeff Bezos is breaking in a new toy ... a shiny, $80 million private jet ... and this thing's super fast.

The Amazon founder's newest addition to his fleet was spotted over Labor Day weekend at Van Nuys airport in Los Angeles.

Jeff and his fiancee Lauren Sanchez were in L.A. for a double date with Kris Jenner and her partner, Corey Gamble, so it appears Sanchezos jetted into town on this Gulfstream G700.

By the way ... the double date went down at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, a celeb favorite.

As for Jeff's new jet ... he bought it July and this particular model is hailed as one of the biggest, fastest and most advanced. This puppy tops out at speeds of Mach 0.925, which at 710 MPH is about 92.5% the speed of sound.

Inside, the jet is said to be "whisper quiet" and there are 5 living areas ... including a master suite with a bed, bathroom and shower ... plus a dining area, stateroom, lounge and a rest area for the crew.

Leather seats line the cabin and there are custom finishes and wood features throughout the cabin. Oh and we haven't even mentioned the onboard kitchen.

Bezos also has two other private jets ... but this one stands above the rest.

It's good to be Sanchezos.

