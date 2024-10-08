Melania Trump Says Donald Hit on Her While on a Date With Another Woman

Melania Trump is recalling the first time her now-husband, Donald, made a pass at her ... revealing 45 went about the flirtation in an unconventional way.

The former First Lady shared the memory in her memoir, titled "Melania," confessing Donald approached her at a 1998 Fashion Week party ... while on a date with someone else.

As Melania put it ... the former prez made his way over to her at the industry event, even though he was escorted by an "attractive blonde woman" that evening.

Though Melania recognized Donald's name during their first encounter, she admitted to knowing very little about her future husband.

Melania and Donald's first meeting was brief, but the ex-FLOTUS said there was an instant connection between them ... with DT leaving a "lasting impression."

She added ... "From the moment our conversation began, I was captivated by his charm and easygoing nature. There was so much bustling activity around us, but his intent focus on our interaction made me feel like the center of his world."

The former model recalled Donald's attitude being "a refreshing departure from the usual superficial small talk" and gushed about his "magnetic energy."

It appears Donald was equally smitten with Melania ... as she said the businessman asked for her phone number as soon as his date "left for a moment."

Per Melania, she "politely" declined to give him her number ... but suggested he give her his digits. Donald agreed to her terms ... on the condition she promised to call him.