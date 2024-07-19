Melania Trump Kisses Donald After RNC Speech, Actually Holds His Hand

Play video content Fox News

Melania Trump did the unthinkable at the Republican National Convention -- she actually showed some affection to her hubby Donald Trump ... making hand-to-hand contact.

The former First Lady was on hand in the flesh Thursday in Milwaukee for the final night of the convention ... which saw DT deliver a VERY long speech to cap off the event, for which she was present to witness first-hand ... a surprise cameo that not many really expected.

Melania looked great and smiled/waved like she has in the past -- but the shocking part was what she did after Donald's remarks ... joining him onstage and giving him a kiss!

Granted ... MT didn't plant one on the lips -- it was more like a smooch you'd give your great aunt at a family reunion -- but it was love nonetheless. Not just that, but Melania also ended up holding hands with her spouse ... something she's refused to do in the past.

This has been well-documented ... Melania has time and again yanked her hand away from DT as he's tried locking fingers with her, and at times ... she's wanted nothing to do with it.

Of course, this has led to a lot of speculation on the nature of their relationship/marriage ... but on Thursday, she was playing the role of good wife -- and didn't seem to mind touching the guy she's been married to for several years. Maybe the tides are turning!

In terms of Trump's speech ... well, it was chock-full of campaign promises (and falsehoods) but it also included him recounting the attempted assassination -- which was somber.

