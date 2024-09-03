Sebastian Stan As Donald Trump In 'The Apprentice' First Look

You Thought My Role As Tommy Lee Was Massive ...

For actor Sebastian Stan, it's just another day, another role as a rising star.

In a first-look teaser for "The Apprentice," Sebastian is seen playing the part of Donald Trump in his ascent to power, mentored by famed right-wing and political fixer Roy Cohn, played by "Succession" star Jeremy Strong.

The actor's performance in the film is already receiving rave reviews from screenings ... while also grabbing the attention of the Trump campaign, which sent a cease-and-desist letter threatening legal action against director Ali Abbasi and writer Gabriel Sherman after the film's debut at Cannes earlier this year.

It seems the campaign, however, has not followed through with their legal threats -- and the film is still slated for a pre-election U.S. release on October 11.

As you know ... Sebastian previously took on the role of Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee in 2022's "Pam & Tommy" ... which told the story of how the former couple's famed sex tape came to see the light of day.

FWIW ... a documentary short film on Vice President Kamala Harris' journey to the white house, simply titled "Kamala," is also on the docket for theaters in October.