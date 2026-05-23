Read Mackenzie Shirilla's Last Texts With Late BF Dominic Russo

Mackenzie Shirilla's final text interactions with her boyfriend, Dominic Russo, via text showed frustrations ... but didn't appear hint at the horrific tragedy that would follow.

We've obtained the messages she exchanged with Russo just days before the crash ... and, in them, she complains about "Davion" -- presumably Davion Flanagan -- taking too long to get in the car.

The texts Shirilla and Dominic sent back and forth are short -- curt even -- but, they don't really raise any eyebrows ... they're missing apparent threatening language and toxicity.

At one point, Shirilla does seem to pepper Russo with the same question -- "Wya," short for "Where you at" -- though it's unclear if she was just having trouble with her service or if she really sent them all so quickly consecutively.

These texts are more tame when compared to the toxic texts she sent two years earlier ... where she told Dominic "I'm gonna kill someone" and "THIS IS WHY I J WANNA F***ING KMS."

Mackenzie's dominating headlines since the release of the Netflix documentary "The Crash" ... in which she is shown to be remorseful -- though her former fellow inmates have said she's not the same when cameras aren't rolling.

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Mary Katherine Crowder -- who spent over six months locked up with Shirilla at the Ohio Reformatory for Women -- called her a mean girl in jail ... allegedly treating it as a "high school popularity contest."