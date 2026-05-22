Moment Dominic Russo’s Mom is Told He Died After Mackenzie Shirilla Crash, Video

Newly resurfaced body cam footage captures the devastating moment police officers arrived at Dominic Russo’s family home to tell his mother her son had died in the high-speed crash involving his girlfriend, Mackenzie Shirilla.

Warning: the footage is emotionally difficult to watch.

The footage, recorded shortly after the 2022 crash in Strongsville, Ohio, shows officers approaching the Russo residence late at night before delivering the news no parent ever wants to hear.

Dominic’s mother -- Christine Russo -- appears visibly shaken as officers explain there had been a serious crash and that Dominic did not survive ... attempting to run away from officers and dropping to the floor.

Dominic Russo and his friend Davion Flanagan were passengers in a vehicle driven by Mackenzie Shirilla when she slammed it into a commercial building at almost 100 miles an hour -- both young men were pronounced dead at the scene.

In the body cam video, officers speak calmly and carefully while trying to support Dominic’s family through the unimaginable moment ... as his mom tries to wrap her head around how this could have happened.

As we previously reported ... prosecutors argued Shirilla intentionally drove the vehicle into the building following a dispute, while the defense maintained the crash was a tragic accident. In 2023, Shirilla was convicted on multiple murder-related charges and sentenced to prison.