Gabbie Gonzalez Released From Jail After Posting $2 Million Bond

Gabbie Gonzalez is out of custody after posting $2 million bail ... TMZ has learned.

The influencer -- who was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit murder -- was released from custody Friday just after 4 PM PT.

The judge set a series of conditions for Gabbie's release during her arraignment on Thursday on top of the $2 million ... including mandated GPS monitoring, an order to stay away from her daughter and the child's father, Jack Avery, and an order not to post about the criminal case on social media.

We broke the story ... Gabbie, her father Francisco, and Gabbie's friend Kai Cordrey were all arrested this week after allegedly trying to find a hit man to kill singer Jack Avery -- Gabbie's ex with whom she shares a child.

The two were engaged in a nasty custody dispute ... and, cops claim Gabbie's dad told her it'd be simpler to get rid of Jack.

Gabbie and Kai allegedly approached an ex-MMA fighter, Dustin Barca, to threaten Jack ... but he declined.

Prosecutors claim Gabbie wanted proof Jack was dead ... allegedly asking for a finger to prove Jack was dead. No attempt on Jack's life was ever carried out as far as we know.