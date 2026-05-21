Jack Avery Breaks Silence After Ex Gabbie Gonzalez Charged Over Alleged Hitman Plot

Jack Avery just spoke out for the first time since the mother of his daughter was charged with trying to get him killed ... and he had plenty to say.

The singer said in a lengthy Instagram message ... he's relieved his ex, TikTok influencer Gabbie Gonzalez, is in custody ... and he's been patient for the past few years as the legal process unfolded.

Jack said his daughter is with him and she is safe ... he also thanked law enforcement for their hard work and dedication to the case ... and also his fans for the support.

He did noted note that for the past few years, he and his family have endured painful attacks on their character ... which they put up with out of respect for the legal proceedings.

While he specifies that he and his family were aware of the ongoing legal process, he does not clarify if he knew the investigation focused on his ex.

As you know ... Gabbie and her father Francisco were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit murder. Prosecutors claim they collaborated on a plot to kill Gabbie's ex -- and the father of her child -- Avery.

The former boy band singer beelined it to court this week and filed for a temporary restraining order against Gabbie ... which was granted.