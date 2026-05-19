Gabbie Gonzalez: FBI Seized Phones, Electronics in 2022 Hawaii Raid, On Video

Federal agents tore through Gabbie Gonzalez's home to search phones, SD cards, and Apple devices during an raid connected to the alleged murder-for-hire plot to kill Jack Avery ... and TMZ has obtained video and documents from the operation.

The footage of the November 2022 raid shows Gonzalez's then-husband Cody Clayburn outside the home talking to FBI agents, who explained why they were there. You can hear Cody express concern about whether Gabbie -- who was inside the house -- was okay.

According to the documents, obtained by TMZ, agents seized 12 items during the operation ... including a MacBook, several iPhones, SD cards and thumb drives ... suggesting investigators were aggressively hunting for potential digital evidence.

The warrant, signed by a U.S. magistrate judge in Honolulu, authorized federal agents to search the property after investigators said they established probable cause connected to the case.

Cody tells TMZ, "The FBI searched our home on November 16, 2022, which was the first time I caught light of the whole situation."

He said Gabbie "gave me some diluted version of what happened after they searched our home and took all electronics, and then found bits and pieces more over time." He claimed he didn't learn more details about the allegations until much later.

Our sources say federal investigators felt they didn't gather enough evidence to make arrests, and in 2025, the frustrated lead investigator eventually handed the case off to the L.A. County Sheriff's Department.

TMZ broke the story ... Gabbie was arrested last week in Humboldt County, CA as she was boarding a flight there, and she was transferred Monday to Los Angeles County jail. Her bail has been set at $2 million ... and her father, Francisco, was arrested Monday in Florida and booked for the same crime.