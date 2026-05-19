Gabbie Gonzalez's Hubby, Ex-Nanny Spilled About Alleged Murder for Hire Plot

Influencer Gabbie Gonzalez's estranged husband appears to be celebrating her arrest for an alleged conspiracy to kill the father of her child, and it her former nanny/roommate is also a key witnesses in the case.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, McKenzie Ferry and Cody Clayburn are witnesses who spoke to cops investigating the case ... and told them boy band singer Jack Avery was the target.

A source with direct knowledge tells us ... McKenzie is the former live-in nanny for Gabbie ... and she first alerted authorities to the alleged murder-for-hire plot back in 2021.

We're told Cody "married" -- although not legally -- Gabbie after she had a child with Jack.

According to the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept. ... Cody told authorities Gabbie was in a nasty child custody battle and Gabbie's father, Francisco, also got heavily involved in the dispute.

Cops say Cody told them Gabbie and her father were “obsessed” with getting full custody of Lavender, their 7-year-old daughter, and Cody claims Francisco said it would be cheaper if Avery were dead.

After Gabbie and Cody were married in 2022, we're told the FBI raided the couple's Hawaii home ... and confiscated electronics and interviewed Gabbie. Our sources say the raid was sparked by McKenzie's report ... and this is when Jack was made aware of the alleged plot.

Our source says the feds didn't feel they had enough evidence, and the frustrated lead investigator handed it over to the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept last year. That agency reinterviewed witnesses, and determined there was enough evidence for arrests.

We're told the plan was to arrest Gabbie this June during a child custody exchange, but when she stopped communicating with Jack, the plan was fast-tracked ... and she was arrested last week in Northern California, where she was traveling with Lavender.

TMZ broke the story ... Gabbie was arrested last week in Humboldt County, CA as she was boarding a flight there, and she was transferred Monday to Los Angeles County, where she's still jailed without bail.

Shortly after we posted the news ... Cody shared our story on Instagram ... along with the comment -- "Karma."