Facebook Marketplace Murder Suspect Sentenced to Life in Prison in Michigan

A Facebook Marketplace meetup over Corvette seats turned deadly ... and now the man convicted of pulling the trigger will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Omar Brogdon was sentenced Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2024 killing of Orhan Hosic in Michigan's Genesee County. Prosecutors say Hosic had arranged to meet Brogdon at his Fenton Township apartment to sell two Corvette car seats through Facebook Marketplace ... but the deal ended in gunfire.

Investigators say Hosic was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds inside his apartment on July 6, 2024. Authorities later tracked Brogdon down in the Detroit area weeks later ... where cops say they recovered the Corvette seats and multiple weapons from his garage.

According to prosecutors, the meetup spiraled after an argument allegedly broke out over sports cars -- specifically Mercedes versus BMW -- before Brogdon allegedly opened fire.

During sentencing, Hosic's family delivered emotional victim impact statements in court ... with his stepmother telling Brogdon, "You shot out the only eye he could see out of." She also revealed Hosic had survived childhood cancer and lived with facial disfigurement.

Brogdon's team called the murder it "an unfortunate event" and claiming he felt scared and cornered. The judge wasn't buying it ... reportedly calling the killing senseless before handing down the life sentence.