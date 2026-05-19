Gabbie Gonzalez Charged in Alleged Murder-For-Hire Plot, Bail Set at $2M

Rough day for TikTok star Gabbie Gonzalez ... she was hit with three criminal charges as part of an alleged conspiracy to kill her famous baby daddy singer, her bail was set at $2 million and she's barred from going near her 7-year-old daughter.

Gabbie just went in front of a judge in a Los Angeles County courthouse. She was cuffed and in a blue hoodie and her family watched as a judge scheduled a Thursday arraignment.

Prosecutors allege Gabbie cooked up a murder-for-hire plot with her father, Francisco Gonzalez, while she was going through a nasty custody battle with boy band singer Jack Avery. A judge also issued a protective order preventing her from contacting him or their kid.

Jack is the father of Gabbie's 7-year-old daughter, Lavender, and prosecutors claim Gabbie and her father went so far as to hire a hit man on the dark web to kill the singer ... a former member of the boy band Why Don't We.

TMZ broke the story ... Gabbie was busted last week in Humboldt County, CA as she was boarding a flight. She was transferred Monday to Los Angeles County and is now in front of a judge for the first time.

Gabbie's father was arrested Monday in Florida and booked for the same crime.

As we first told you ... Jack beelined it to court Tuesday filed for a temporary restraining order against Gabbie. He is also seeking sole legal and physical custody of their daughter and doesn't want Gabbie to have any visitation with the kid in light of the criminal proceedings.