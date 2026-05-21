Trevor Bauer Dazed And Confused After Accident In New Video, 'What The F***'

Trevor Bauer's first words after his $600K McLaren was t-boned ... "dude, what the f***?"

TMZ Sports has obtained new video from moments after the crash in Scottsdale on Wednesday at 2:30 PM ... and the former Major League Baseball star was clearly confused about what just happened.

The bystander at the scene walks up to the McLaren 765LT, which had just been hit on the driver's side door by a sedan moments earlier and was resting against a street pole, facing the wrong direction on a dirt path next to the road, when Trevor slides across the passenger seat and exits the exotic supercar.

As the Cy Young Award winner got out, the witness says, "Holy s***. Dude, don't move too fast. That was a direct hit."

Bauer responded, "Dude, what the f***?"

The witness then surveys the vehicle, which sustained massive damage to the front and left side.

The witness also checked on the other vehicle -- its front end was crushed -- leaving parts of the car strewn about the road.

Thankfully, for as serious as the crash was, nobody was injured, according to officials, who transported no one to the hospital.

Police closed the road and investigated, but have not said who was at fault.