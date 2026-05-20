R&B Icon Bobby Womack's Brother Gets Into Car Wreck, Wife Dies

The brother of Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Bobby Womack got into a car wreck in Arkansas that ended with his wife being killed, TMZ has learned.

Friendly Womack Jr. was driving with his wife, Elaine, in Little Rock last Friday when the accident occurred, according to Friendly's grandson, Martice. Martice tells us Friendly is just fine ... but Elaine unfortunately passed away.

The Pulsaski Sheriff's Office tells TMZ ... deputies responded to a three-vehicle accident at an intersection in Little Rock last Friday night.

According to police, Elaine was found dead inside one of the vehicles while everyone else involved suffered minor injuries or no injuries at all. Cops are investigating the cause of the crash.

As for Friendly's brother, Bobby Womack was a legendary R&B singer, songwriter and guitarist who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2009.