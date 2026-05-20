Jada Pinkett Smith Scores 5-Figure Sum From Will Smith’s Pal in Court

Jada Pinkett Smith scored a 5-figure sum for her attorney's fees in the legal battle with Will Smith’s alleged ex-pal, Bilaal Salaam ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge awarded the "Red Table Talk" host $32,836 in legal fees, although Jada requested $49,181 before the judge reduced the amount.

As we previously reported, Bilaal sued Jada, claiming he suffered emotional distress due to alleged threats from Jada and her associates. He claims to have been friends with Will for decades and says he was called up by the Smith team to help with damage control after the actor slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

Bilaal claimed he declined and says Jada and her associates started making threats against him after they discovered he was working on a memoir, in which he planned to talk about his experience with the family.