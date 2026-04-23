Jada Pinkett Smith Asks Judge to Force Will's Ex-Pal to Cough Up $49K in Court

Jada Pinkett Smith is asking a court to order Will Smith's former friend to pay the $49K tab from her attorneys ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Jada believes she is owed the 5-figure sum from Bilaal Salaam, after she convinced a judge to toss the emotional distress claims from his lawsuit.

Jada said she racked up the big legal bill defending herself in the case, and now she wants Bilaal on the hook because she got some of his claims tossed.

As TMZ first reported, Bilaal sued Jada over for emotional distress he claims he suffered. He says he was a longtime friend of Will and was asked to help Will out with damage control after Will slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

Bilaal claims Jada and her associates made threats against him after they learned he was writing a memoir ... which he says caused him serious emotional distress.

The actress denied the allegations and said he had not presented any evidence to back up his claims that he lost a girlfriend, had to leave the country, and lost weight as a result of the alleged distress.

She also alleged his claims were “made to generate attention as part of an ongoing public campaign of harassment directed at her and Will.