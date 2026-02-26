Restraining Order Against Jada Pinkett Smith Denied, Filed by Will Smith's Alleged Pal

A Los Angeles judge denied a restraining order petition filed against Jada Pinkett Smith by Will Smith’s alleged friend ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, the case brought by Bilaal Salaam was thrown out of court after Jada and Bilaal both testified.

The judge found Bilaal did not provide enough evidence to be granted a permanent restraining order prohibiting Jada from coming within 100 yards of him. The case was dismissed.

In his earlier paperwork, Bilaal claimed he had been “seriously harmed emotionally and mentally by” Jada’s harassment, saying ... “The repeated threats and public false accusations have caused me extreme stress, anxiety humiliation and fear for my safety.”

Bilaal -- whose relationship with Will is somewhat disputed in the documents -- claimed he had moved out of the country for “almost 2 years out of fear, I have been isolated from my family and support system.”

He added he was still suffering from "sleeplessness, depression, and constant fear that I will be harmed.”

As TMZ first reported, Bilaal filed a $3 million lawsuit against Jada over public comments he made. He claimed Jada came up to him at a private party, threatening him to stop talking about her family.