Will Smith Presenting at Grammys, First Major Awards Appearance Since Chris Rock Slap

Will Smith's ready to lay the smackdown at the Grammy Awards Sunday ... not literally, we hope, but he is presenting at the biggest night in music -- his first major awards appearance since he slapped Chris Rock in 2022.

The Recording Academy released a more comprehensive roster of presenters at the annual awards list Friday ... naming Smith -- a four-time Grammy winner -- as one of the many people to take the stage at Crypto.com Arena.

Play video content 3/27/22 ABC

Obviously, it's a big moment from Smith ... 'cause while he's attended some less-famous awards shows in years past, he hasn't presented on this big of a stage since slapping comedian Chris Rock in 2022.

Remember ... Smith jumped onstage back in '22 to smack Chris after he made a crack about Jada Pinkett Smith's bald head -- caused by alopecia. He then famously yelled at Rock "Keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth."

He went on to win his first Academy Award for "King Richard" that night ... but, the slap landed Will on the Oscars' naughty list -- and, he's banned until the 2032 Oscars, though he could still win the coveted award in the meantime.

Play video content BACKGRID

The Grammys seem ready to bring Will Smith back into the fold though ... and, they're giving him the stage Sunday. They previously showed their willingness to collab with the star when he hit the stage at the Grammy Museum back in October.