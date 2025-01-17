Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Tank Says Grammys Are Needed After L.A. Fires

Tank Grammys Keep Dreams Alive ... Needed After L.A. Fires

HARD WORK WORTH CELEBRATING
Tank says the Grammys are making the right call by pivoting in the wake of the L.A. wildfires.

We got the R&B star at LAX and he told our photog the Grammys are doing the right thing by focusing the award show on relief efforts and awareness.

Tank's a member of The Recording Academy and he's praising CEO Harvey Mason Jr. for turning the Grammys into a big fundraiser.

There were some folks who thought the Grammys should delay the Feb. 2 show due to all the damage and destruction Angelinos are dealing with ... but Tank hopes the show brings some joy.

Jhené Aiko's Home Tragedy

Jhené Aiko's song "Guidance" is nominated for Best R&B Performance ... and she lost her home in the Palisades Fire.

Tank says that's one reason the Grammys need to push on ... so people who lost it all can still have their moment.

