Muni Long Shuts Down Atlantic Records 'Black Music' Request for White Artists

Muni Long has the best RNB song of the year of the year according to Spotify -- and one thing she's NOT gonna do is share her secret sauce with artists who can't master the recipe!!!

That was the energy the "Made For Me" singer shared with her fans Thursday after walking away from a label meeting with Atlantic Records.

According to Muni, one of the Atlantic bigwigs suggested she use her Grammy Award-winning songwriting skills to uplift the careers of the melanin-challenged artists in the stable, but Muni put her foot down ... "F*** no!" was her exact choice of words!!!

Muni says she was triggered even further when another Atlantic exec pushed her to dig in "that Priscilla Renea vault" -- her gov't name.

The request almost pushed her to flipping tables ... Muni told readers on RNB Radar the meeting went down last week.

It's an interesting scenario that casts a spotlight on Atlantic's strategy since the company laid off a horde of its staff in September ahead of Elliot Grainge's takeover.

They're also outsourcing for the top talent ... Muni's actually signed with Def Jam through a partnership with her label, Supergiant Records.

In addition to her hit song ranking No. 1 on Spotify's RNB X chart this year, Muni's also up for 4 new trophies at the 2025 Grammy Awards.