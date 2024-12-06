Trisha Yearwood Performs at Christmas Tree Lighting, Garth Brooks MIA

Trisha Yearwood isn't letting her husband Garth Brooks' legal woes keep her from getting in the holiday spirit ... performing at the annual Christmas tree lighting in Washington, D.C. last night.

The country singer ignored the ongoing chatter surrounding GB's rape lawsuit Thursday evening, taking the stage at the Ellipse in President's Park and performing some festive tunes for the national event.

Decked out in a sparkling red pantsuit, Trisha performed for President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff ... taking a bow after wrapping up her seasonal set.

Other performers included Mickey Guyton, James Taylor, Muni Long, among others.

Trisha's husband was noticeably absent from the celebration ... despite the singer often showing up to support his wife at various events over the years.

One might assume Garth is laying low these days. Back in October, Garth was hit with a lawsuit in which a woman claimed the country star raped her at a Los Angeles hotel in 2019.

As TMZ previously reported, the woman claimed in her suit that she worked as Trisha's makeup artist and hairstylist for years ... before taking on Garth as an additional client in 2017.

She alleged that she traveled with Garth to L.A. for the Grammys, where she said he rented a hotel room for just the two of them ... later overpowering and raping her. She said she continued to work for Garth after the assault due to her financial hardships at the time -- which she said GB took advantage of.

Garth has denied the makeup artist's allegation, however. In fact, TMZ broke his response to the lawsuit ... where he said he's been "hassled to no end with threats, lies, and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars."

Trisha has appeared to stand by her husband amid the drama. Days before the lawsuit dropped, Garth and Trisha held hands in an Instagram pic from a visit to a Habitat for Humanity building site.

