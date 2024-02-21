Garth Brooks Invites Travis Kelce To Sing 'Friends In Low Places' At Bar Opening

Travis Kelce's got a chance to sing where the whiskey drowns and the beer chases ... 'cause Garth Brooks is personally inviting the Kansas City Chiefs superstar and his buddies to perform "Friends in Low Places" at his bar grand opening!!

The country music legend extended the offer on his "Inside Studio G" show Tuesday night ... after he praised the Super Bowl champ's attempt to cover his classic 1990 anthem at last week's festivities in Kansas City.

Play video content TalkShopLive

GB said he thought TK's rendition at the Chiefs' Super Bowl rally was "fantastic" ... adding it blew him away 'cause he was watching the whole moment unfold live.

Brooks was so moved by the gesture, he revealed he wants to send a private plane to Kelce, his brother, Jason, and all his boys to give the song another shot when his new watering hole -- fittingly named Friends in Low Places Bar and Honky Tonk -- officially opens its doors in Nashville in a few weeks.

Play video content 2/14/24 Fox 4 Kansas City

"Big man, I'm just telling you this," Garth said on his show. "I will be at grand opening if you're there. I'll send a plane if you want another shot at the title. If you want to come sing that, I'll send a plane."

"So, yes, I'll be happy to send this invite out to you if you want to try a little 'Friends in Low Places' in Friends in Low Places."