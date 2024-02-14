Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Gunshots Break Out At Chiefs' Super Bowl Parade, Multiple Victims

Kansas City Chiefs Gunshots Ring Out At SB Parade ... Multiple People Struck

2/14/2024 12:16 PM PT
The Scary Scene

The Chiefs' Super Bowl parade has just taken a horrifying turn ... cops say gunfire has broken out at the party -- and multiple people have been wounded.

The Kansas City Police Dept. said in a statement that shortly after Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes addressed the hundreds of thousands of K.C. supporters at Union Station ... gunfire erupted around a garage nearby.

COMMOTION IN THE STREETS
According to cops, "several people were struck" by bullets ... though it's unclear the severity of their injuries.

Fans Getting Medical Attention At Super Bowl Parade
Cops say "two armed people" have been "detained for more investigation."

SPRINGING INTO ACTION
Authorities are now urging everyone to leave the area "in order to facilitate treatment of shooting victims."

Chiefs Fans Gather For Super Bowl LVIII Parade
Video from the scene shows just how horrifying things got ... you can see in footage multiple cops had their guns drawn as they raced inside Union Station to deal with the matter.

The KCPD said in its statement the officers were "working to provide for the safety of everyone inside union station and expedite care of those injured."

NFL Network's James Palmer, meanwhile, said he and his colleagues were initially instructed to get under a stage after the gunfire erupted. Minutes later, though, they were escorted from the scene.

Story developing ...

