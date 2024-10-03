Garth Brooks Sued By Former Makeup Artist Who Claims He Raped Her In Hotel Room

Garth Brooks cornered his makeup artist in a hotel suite and raped her so violently she felt like he was going to break her body in two ... at least according to a new lawsuit.

The country star is being sued by a woman who claims she was his wife Trisha Yearwood's makeup and hairstylist for years before he hired her to work for him in the same role.

In the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, the woman claims in May 2019 Garth took her with him to Los Angeles for a Grammy tribute to Sam Moore, but when she boarded his private plane in Nashville she noticed they were the only ones traveling, which was unusual.

She claims when they got to L.A. she found out Garth had only rented one hotel room for the both of them, and he denied her request for her own room. She says Garth suddenly appeared in the doorway completely naked, and dragged her onto a bed in another room, where he overpowered her and raped her.

THIS is a performance to remember! Sam Moore with Garth tonight on "GRAMMY Salute to Music Legends" at 9pm on @PBS -Team Garth #GRAMMYSalute



📸 Courtesy of the Recording Academy™/ Getty Images © 2019 pic.twitter.com/lB9hqQfyvl — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) October 18, 2019 @garthbrooks

In the docs, the woman claims Garth held her 5-foot-frame by her ankles and dangled her upside down as he penetrated her vagina, slamming his penis inside her so hard she felt as if she were breaking in two.

She claims after the rape it was business as usual and she did Garth's hair and makeup for the event. She says she was dealing with financial hardships and needed the work, and Garth preyed on her financial situation.

The woman also claims she was at Garth's home one day in 2019, waiting to do his makeup when he came out of the shower naked and with an erection. She says he pointed his erect penis at her, walked over, grabbed her hands and put them on his penis and told her he fantasized about her giving him oral sex with her glasses on so he could ejaculate on her face.

She claims this incident happened before the alleged rape, which she says was painful and traumatic. She also says Garth would often fondle her breasts while she was doing his hair and makeup, even though she told him not to, and would masturbate afterwards.

The woman is going after Garth for damages.