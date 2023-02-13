Garth Brooks, Irving Azoff, James Dolan to Sound Off On Insane Ticket Pricing

Garth Brooks is joining a growing number of music superstars using their voices to sound off on the prices fans are forced to pay to see their favorite acts.

The country music legend is scheduled to speak on a panel in Los Angeles next week joined by Madison Square Garden Entertainment's James Dolan, former Assistant Attorney General for the DOJ, Makan Delrahim and moderated by music biz mogul, Irving Azoff.

The event will be the 34th annual Pollstar Live! conference discussion panel, which will go down February 22 at 9:45 AM PT at the Beverly Hilton in L.A.

As for what will be discussed, we're told Azoff, Brooks and team will talk ticket scalpers, how to score tickets to events without getting ripped off, the resale market and how outside hands have really soured the market for fans.

The Pollstar Live! conference won't just discuss ticketing though, there's also a convo between Mumford and Son's Ben Lovett, and Brian Teasley as well as a panel to celebrate 50 Years of Live Hip-Hop with Doug E. Fresh, DJ Quik & Big Daddy Kane.

It'll be held from February 21 until February 23.

As we reported, Taylor Swift fans sounded the alarms when tickets went on sale for her Eras Tour ... waiting for hours to score seats to the show and either getting shut out or hammered with crazy prices.

