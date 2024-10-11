GloRilla's Quick Album Turnaround After Rihanna Request Is Studded With Star Features

Rihanna requested an album from GloRilla just 3 months ago, and the newly crowned “Queen Of Memphis” has delivered with lightning speed ... her debut album "Glorious" is here!!!

The album arrived on Friday and the CMG rapper is standing on biz with her fellow top female artists -- Megan Thee Stallion, Latto, Muni Long ... and an Auto-Tune assist from T-Pain!!!

Back in July, RiRi admitted it was contradictory to ask Glo for the album when fans feel she pretty much abandoned her own anticipated "R9" album.

RiRi is likely twerking with the rest of social media with Glo and Sexyy Red's estrogen flip on Boosie Badazz's "Wipe Me Down" flip with their "Whatchu Know About Me" duet.

Glo has been putting up Billboard hits and rubbing elbows with celebs such as Beyoncé all year after helping Megan turn up the temperature on her 'Hot Girl Summer' tour ... and it looks like it's Glo's time to shine.

