Megan Thee Stallion Security Fights Jonathan Wright At Album Release Party

Megan Thee Stallion found herself playing referee at her own L.A. soiree, because apparently, her security didn't get the memo that Jonathan Wright is gang-gang!!!

TMZ Hip Hop obtained video from inside MTS' "Megan" album release party, which went down Thursday night at Millwick Event Space in Downtown L.A.

We're told Megan arrived on the scene with her entourage and strutted into the VIP area as her hit collab with GloRilla "Wanna Be" blared in the venue.

Several minutes later, a small fight broke out between her security guard, Tom Lang and the Zeus Network reality star. Now, some sources at the event say Meg's team were the ones being disrespectful ... but it could also be a case of unknown identity!!! 👀

A bewildered Megan eventually got alerted to the skirmish and you can hear her yelling for Tom to back down from inside the roped-off area.

Meg eventually linked with Jonathan and things were smoothed over with drinks at the bar!!!

With the drama out the way, Meg, Jon and the rest of the partygoers indulged in the jungle-themed party ... complete with live snakes!!! Meg was totally dressed for the part in a slinky reptilian fit.

Guests had the option of taking pictures with a big ol' snake, and Megan gave her friends crap for being scared of the animals.

The jungle theme aligned with Meg's new album. Several songs -- "Hiss," "Boa" and the newest Nicki Minaj diss, "Rattle," are named after snake activities, and the album cover art shows her being hatched from an egg!!!