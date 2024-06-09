Megan Thee Stallion Breaks Down in Tears During Tampa Concert

Megan Thee Stallion's performance in Florida proved more emotional than most fans probably expected ... 'cause Meg barely held back tears right before playing one of her hits.

The rapper took the stage at the Amalie Arena in Tampa Saturday night ... and, the usually unbothered Meg was clearly going through something onstage -- all caught on video by one fan in attendance.

Check out the video -- posted to TikTok and going viral on X -- Meg's just about to launch into her hit "Cobra" ... a single from her third studio album "Megan" coming out at the end of the month.

Before she can begin though, tears come to the star's eyes ... and, she even needs to put her head down to collect herself -- all caught on the giant video screen behind her.

When the beat starts, Meg tries to launch into the song ... but can't even get through the first few bars before stopping to collect herself.

Her fans cheer her on -- and the writing added to the video by the person filming shows love for MTS ... so, her fans didn't seem upset by their star needing to let her feelings out.

While we don't know the exact reason for the tears ... Meg's dealt with a stressful week -- 'cause an AI-generated NSFW video of the star circulated online over the last couple days, and the comments got so bad Meg had to address it.

She blasted people for trying to pull her down when her life's going well ... and calling the pics and vids people were sharing "fake ass s***." So, she's certainly pissed about recent online interactions.