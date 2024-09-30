Damian Lillard Asked About GloRilla During Bucks Media Day

Play video content

Damian Lillard was caught off guard while taking a bunch of basketball-related questions at Bucks Media Day ... when one reporter hilariously used the opportunity to ask him if he's dating rapper GloRilla.

The 25-year-old "Yeah Glo!" MC famously shot her shot at the Milwaukee hooper earlier this year ... but up until this point, both sides have been tight-lipped on whether the attempt was successful.

Dame Time finally provided some answers on Monday ... and it certainly sounds like it was an air ball for Glo.

"I'm weak, that is hilarious," Lillard said when the reporter recited a few of the Memphis native's lyrics ... before getting serious on the topic.

"I keep my personal life personal, you know. I let it be that. I respect her as an artist. We know each other. She's an artist I'm an artist."

03/08/24

"But as far as anything goes [romantically], it ain't nothing going on. That's what I can tell you."

It's a lot more than TMZ Sports got from Lillard back in March ... when he elected to hit us with a "No comment, my brother."