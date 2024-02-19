Damian Lillard, Mac McClung Celebrate All-Star Contest Victories At Hot Spot

Play video content

Damian Lillard and Mac McClung were big winners during NBA All-Star Weekend ... and the two champs celebrated like it -- getting the VIP treatment at a celeb-packed hot spot on Saturday.

The Milwaukee Bucks superstar and G League standout were victorious in the Three-point and Slam Dunk contests, respectively ... and shortly after they got their shiny, new hardware, they made their way to Sei Less NYC's popup party in Indianapolis.

The gathering had an impressive guest list ... including Allen Iverson, Draymond Green, Fabolous, Druski, Paulo Bancero, Anthony Edwards and Trae Young.

Mac was loving the cuisine, even making his way to the back kitchen to hang with the chefs and thank them for the grub.

We're told Dame and McClung weren't the only ones with a reason to party -- ex-NBAer Al Harrington was also feeling the love on his 44th birthday ... getting surprised with a cake!!