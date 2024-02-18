Steph Curry Defeats WNBA's Sabrina Ionescu in Three-Point Contest

Steph Curry's leaving no doubt ... he's the greatest three-point shooter of all time -- gender be damned.

The Golden State Warriors sharpshooter faced off with WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu for a head-to-head three-point contest during NBA All-Star Game weekend ... going shot for shot beyond the arc.

Stephen vs. Sabrina lived up to the hype!



Watch two of the best shooters in the world go at it, with Stephen Curry taking home the belt 🔥🎯 pic.twitter.com/8qp76GZp9b — NBA (@NBA) February 18, 2024 @NBA

SC won the contest 29-26, but that's no knock on SI's performance ... 'cause her 26 points tied Damian Lillard's number from the NBA three-point contest that took place earlier in the evening -- and, he won the whole dang thing.

BTW ... Sabrina backed up and shot from NBA three-point distance, adding about a foot and a half to where she normally shoots for the New York Liberty. She did use the slightly smaller WNBA ball to shoot.

Curry's an expert on three-pointers ... he's a two-time winner of the NBA contest -- on top of holding the record for most career threes made.

After the contest, the two competitors were incredibly complimentary of each other. Steph said Sabrina's presence at the event would inspire a whole lotta kids to keep chasing basketball dreams while Sabrina applauded Steph for showing her respect by competing against her.

In celebration of their 3-point contest, Steph Curry and Under Armour will provide a $30K grant to Sabrina Ionescu’s SI20 Foundation. pic.twitter.com/F2ZgIQUyoS — Front Office Sports (@FOS) February 18, 2024 @FOS

That doesn't mean there wasn't a little gamesmanship before the contest ... with Sabrina telling reporters Steph was talkin' some trash during a practice round before the event.

The Splash Bro reigns supreme ... but Sabrina also said she's jonesing for a rematch. FWIW, next year's All-Star Game is being hosted by the Warriors.

