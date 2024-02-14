Warriors Attempted Blockbuster Trade For LeBron James, Pair W/ Steph Curry In GS

Imagine LeBron James and Steph Curry ... playing on the same team!

The Warriors tried to make that scenario a reality, reportedly attempting to pull off a blockbuster trade that would've landed them the Lakers superstar ahead of the NBA deadline.

The report goes, Warriors owner Joe Lacob, with encouragement from LBJ's close friend Draymond Green, hit up Jeanie Buss with an offer for King James ... this after the 20x NBA All-Star has seemed less than enthused with his Lakers squad.

Lacob -- GSW owner since 2010 -- believed there was a potential opening to land LeBron and pluck him out of L.A. Unfortunately for the Dubs, the Lakers reportedly have "no desire" to trade James, nor does the 39-year-old want out.

Since the news broke, NBA fans have been salivating over what the duo could've looked like on the court, with one fan writing, "NBA got robbed. Curry and Bron winning their 5th ring would’ve been generational."

Of course, the Warriors pursuit of Bron is on hold, but it need not be over. The team can make a run at James after the season, if the future Hall of Famer chooses NOT to exercise a $51.4 million player option.

But for now, you'll only get to see Curry and James play together at the NBA All-Star games this weekend in Indy.