GloRilla Sidesteps Damian Lillard Question On 'Club Shay Shay'

Shannon Sharpe asked GloRilla the question everyone wants to know the answer to -- did her flirtatious shot at NBA superstar Damian Lillard actually work -- but the rapper dodged the query expertly ... and the whole interaction was hilarious.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer peppered the Memphis rapper about the message she sent to Lillard while the two were on Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" show this week.

Initially, Shannon tried to get her to talk about her favorite NBA players ... before he pivoted the convo to her social media post where she said she "wanted" Lillard.

Check out the clip, though, GloRilla laughed ... before offering a coy response.

"At the end of the day," she said, "the day gon' end." She then left it at that.

Of course, Lillard also famously sidestepped the question last month ... when TMZ Sports got him out in Beverly Hills and he declined to comment.

But, don't worry "Club Shay Shay" viewers, the awkward love talk didn't derail the convo ... as the two went on to chat about how LeBron James rapped her hit single, "Yeah Glo!," on Instagram earlier this year.

She said she was proud King James knew the lyrics to her track, especially since he's been known to embarrassingly mumble words of rap songs in videos.