LeBron James Has GloRilla Jam Session At Gym, Knows A Few Words?

LeBron James simply couldn't contain himself while jamming out to GloRilla's new song in the gym ... dancing along and reciting the very few words he knew.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar -- who's no stranger to documenting his favorite tracks in the rap game on social media -- was back at it with his usual antics on Tuesday ... this time, showing love for the Memphis artist's "Yeah Glo!"

We're not gonna fault the guy for not knowing all the lyrics, considering the song just came out last week ... but damn, does he really try to push his way through it nonetheless.

Of course, King James isn't believed to be a frequent visitor of Genius.com -- he's known for taking some creative liberties whenever he throws his background vocals during his music sessions ... like his notorious "yabba dabba doo I don't know Old Navy" while singing along to 6LACK's "hoppin' out the car, no photos, baby" line in "Stay Down."

Either way, it's a drastic improvement for the four-time NBA champ ... he really has come so far.