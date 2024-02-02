LeBron James Slams Joel Embiid Critics After Injury ... Where's Your Apology?!?

LeBron James is fuming over the Joel Embiid knee injury news -- slamming all the talking heads who criticized the Sixers star for missing games ... and calling on them to admit they were wrong.

The reigning MVP suffered a lateral meniscus injury in his left knee during Philly's game against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday ... and it was later announced he'd be sidelined at least through the weekend as the team figures out how to treat the ailment.

29-year-old Embiid had missed multiple games due to soreness in that same knee ... and at the time, several analysts ripped him and questioned the legitimacy behind his reason for sitting.

Now that Embiid is out an undisclosed amount of time and at risk of missing out on MVP contention due to the league's requirements for award eligibility ... LeBron is shining a light on the folks who had it completely wrong.

King James went to social media to voice his frustrations ... saying, "Where are all the media outlets, tv media personalities, hot takes that talked so much 💩 about Joel Embiid about missing those games when he knew what he was dealing with."

"Now he’s out with an injury because of it. Not 1 person has went back on tv or their dumbass podcast and apologized to that MAN!! No accountability 🗑️🗑️🗑️"

Embiid has played in 34 games so far this season ... and if he misses four more contests, he will lose his shot at top league honors -- despite averaging 35 points, 11 rebounds and nearly six assists.